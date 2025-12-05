Catholic World News

USCCB: Black Catholic young adults are concerned about gerontocracy, ‘LGBTQ+ issues’

December 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published “Advancing the Needs of Black Catholic Young Adults,” a 16-page report that resulted from listening sessions with black Catholic young adults.

The report, posted on the US bishops’ website on December 3, identifies ten “issues within the national Catholic Church” and ten “issues within the black community.”

The first three national Catholic issues listed in the report are “no representation,” “too much focus on charity, not enough on social justice,” and “not talking about racism and white supremacy.” The first three issues within the black community are “gerontocracy,” “LGBTQ+ issues,” and “cliques / bullying / ostracizing.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!