‘Rethink trade,’ Holy See urges UN trade organization

December 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a recent meeting of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva called for a rethinking of international trade.

After discussing international financial debt, “the concept of ‘ecological debt,’” and the digital divide, the Holy See mission stated:

In pursuit of diversified economies that contribute to integral development, my Delegation would like to emphasize the need to rethink trade.



It is necessary to adopt a development-driven approach to trade that prioritizes using trade rules and market access to build productive capacities, reduce poverty, and foster inclusive economic diversification in developing countries.

