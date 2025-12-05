Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishops, in pastoral letter, call for prayer, fasting, almsgiving for nation’s sake

December 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church issued a pastoral letter, “In Unity Lies the Strength of the People,” in which they called for prayer, fasting, and almsgiving during the Nativity Fast for the nation’s sake.

“The only certain path to victory is to pursue the way of Christ,” they wrote. “True victory for Ukraine will not come from the intervention of allies or diplomatic efforts. It will come when each of us makes a sacrifice—of time, energy, abilities, conveniences, and, if necessary, life.”

