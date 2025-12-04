Catholic World News

Pope Leo’s childhood home designated a historic landmark

December 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The village of Dolton, Illinois, has designated Pope Leo XIV’s childhood home as a historic landmark.

An official of the town of 21,000, located just south of Chicago, said that the designation opens “the door for federal and state funding opportunities tied to historic preservation, tourism development, and community revitalization.”

