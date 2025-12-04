Action Alert!
Today is Giving Tuesday, and with only 15 days left in our Fall Campaign, we’ve raised $40,000 -- just 33% of the $125,000 we need by Dec 19. Please help!
Catholic World News

Pope Leo’s childhood home designated a historic landmark

December 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The village of Dolton, Illinois, has designated Pope Leo XIV’s childhood home as a historic landmark.

An official of the town of 21,000, located just south of Chicago, said that the designation opens “the door for federal and state funding opportunities tied to historic preservation, tourism development, and community revitalization.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu4 December
Advent

Thursday of the First Week of Advent; Opt. Mem. of St. John Damascene, Priest and Doctor

Image for Thursday of the First Week of Advent; Opt. Mem. of St. John Damascene, Priest and Doctor

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. John Damascene (676-749), who was a learned theologian who carefully gathered together and transmitted to us the teaching of the Greek Fathers, and is thus one of the most trustworthy witnesses to oriental tradition. He also wrote many liturgical hymns…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: