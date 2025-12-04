Catholic World News

USCCB backs change from ‘gender’ to ‘sex’ in Trump administration’s refugee forms

December 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has lent its support to the Trump administration’s proposal to replace the word “gender” with the word “sex” in forms published by the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Citing the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s 2024 document Dignitas Infinita, as well as the 2019 Vatican document Male and Female He Created Them, attorneys for the USCCB said that “the proposal reflects a true anthropology that is grounded in the biological sexual identity that is either male or female, an anthropology that promotes human flourishing.”

