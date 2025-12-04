Catholic World News

Papal visit has awakened Turkish Catholics from their slumber, prelate says

December 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The vicar apostolic of Istanbul said in an interview that Pope Leo XIV’s recent apostolic journey there has awakened Turkish Catholics from their slumber.

Bishop Massimiliano Palinuro told AsiaNews that Pope Leo’s “powerful words, his message of peace, and his testimony of faith have rekindled hope in our communities. It was wonderful to see people’s enthusiasm, both in the preparation of the events and in their execution.”

“All of this creates a desire to start over and has awakened and reawakened our community from a certain torpor into which it had fallen, also generating considerable interest in the Christian message outside of the ecclesial context,” Bishop Palinuro said. In a nation that is 98% Muslim, “we could say that this visit has certainly had a positive impact on evangelization, on bearing witness to the Gospel message.”

