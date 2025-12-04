Catholic World News

Caritas disappointed in result of UN climate change conference

December 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, issued a statement on the agreement reached by participants in COP30, the recent UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil.

“COP30 closed in Belém on 22 November with a fragile compromise that disappointed many climate-vulnerable nations,” Caritas said in a statement issued yesterday. “The summit ended ‘with a whimper’: progress on adaptation and just transition offered thin silver linings, while the failure to agree [to] a fossil fuel phase-out roadmap left a glaring hole at the heart of the deal.”

