Action Alert!
Today is Giving Tuesday, and with only 15 days left in our Fall Campaign, we’ve raised $40,000 -- just 33% of the $125,000 we need by Dec 19. Please help!
Catholic World News

Caritas disappointed in result of UN climate change conference

December 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, issued a statement on the agreement reached by participants in COP30, the recent UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil.

“COP30 closed in Belém on 22 November with a fragile compromise that disappointed many climate-vulnerable nations,” Caritas said in a statement issued yesterday. “The summit ended ‘with a whimper’: progress on adaptation and just transition offered thin silver linings, while the failure to agree [to] a fossil fuel phase-out roadmap left a glaring hole at the heart of the deal.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu4 December
Advent

Thursday of the First Week of Advent; Opt. Mem. of St. John Damascene, Priest and Doctor

Image for Thursday of the First Week of Advent; Opt. Mem. of St. John Damascene, Priest and Doctor

The Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. John Damascene (676-749), who was a learned theologian who carefully gathered together and transmitted to us the teaching of the Greek Fathers, and is thus one of the most trustworthy witnesses to oriental tradition. He also wrote many liturgical hymns…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: