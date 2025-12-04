Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader calls for fervent prayer, fasting for peace

December 04, 2025

Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that the Russo-Ukrainian war has entered a “particularly dangerous” phase, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church called on members of his church to pray the Rosary daily at 8:00 PM and to engage in fervent prayer and fasting for peace.

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk’s call to prayer and fasting followed a decision of the church’s Synod of Bishops. Each of the church’s eparchies in Ukraine has a different designated day of prayer and fasting.

Major Archbishop Shevchuk said, “We see how various events of this full-scale war are unfolding before our eyes, and we ask ourselves: what should our response be? Let our response, as Christians who are ready for spiritual struggle, be prayer and fasting. Make this sacrifice for Ukraine.”

