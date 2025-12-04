Action Alert!
Ukrainian Catholic leader calls for fervent prayer, fasting for peace

December 04, 2025

Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that the Russo-Ukrainian war has entered a “particularly dangerous” phase, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church called on members of his church to pray the Rosary daily at 8:00 PM and to engage in fervent prayer and fasting for peace.

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk’s call to prayer and fasting followed a decision of the church’s Synod of Bishops. Each of the church’s eparchies in Ukraine has a different designated day of prayer and fasting.

Major Archbishop Shevchuk said, “We see how various events of this full-scale war are unfolding before our eyes, and we ask ourselves: what should our response be? Let our response, as Christians who are ready for spiritual struggle, be prayer and fasting. Make this sacrifice for Ukraine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

