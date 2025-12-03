Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat voices reservations about UN’s political declaration on human trafficking

December 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican diplomat welcomed positive aspects of a new UN document on human trafficking, but expressed reservations about its “problematic language.”

Msgr. Marco Formica, counselor at the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, expressed reservations about the document’s references to surrogacy, “sexual and reproductive health-care services,” and gender. The document, the 2025 Political Declaration on the Implementation of the United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, was adopted by the UN General Assembly on November 24.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!