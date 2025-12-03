Action Alert!
Vatican diplomat voices reservations about UN’s political declaration on human trafficking

December 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican diplomat welcomed positive aspects of a new UN document on human trafficking, but expressed reservations about its “problematic language.”

Msgr. Marco Formica, counselor at the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, expressed reservations about the document’s references to surrogacy, “sexual and reproductive health-care services,” and gender. The document, the 2025 Political Declaration on the Implementation of the United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons, was adopted by the UN General Assembly on November 24.

