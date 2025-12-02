Catholic World News

Jubilee participants reminded of importance of common good, peace

December 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Section for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Secretariat of State organized a one-day Jubilee for Christians in International Forums, during which participants were reminded of their responsibility for the common good and peace.

Participants in the November 28 event took part in a conference whose speakers included Linda Ghisoni, ndersecretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family, and Life. The day culminated in a jubilee Mass at the Lateran Basilica, celebrated by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the dicastery’s prefect.

