Custos makes solemn entrance into Bethlehem

December 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Accompanied by civil officials, the custos (Franciscan provincial) of the Holy Land made his traditional solemn procession into Bethlehem for the beginning of Advent.

“The return of the solemn entrance is not only the recovery of a tradition but the announcement of a possible new beginning,” the Custody of the Holy Land said in a statement. At a time when the wounds of war are still open, the celebration becomes a declaration of resilience, a choice of light against the temptation of discouragement.”

In the 14th century, the Holy See entrusted the care of the holy sites in the Holy Land, including the sites in Bethlehem, to the care of the Franciscan order.

