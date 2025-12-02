Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman says papal invitation to Jerusalem in 2033 is ‘humble and courageous’

December 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, reflected on Pope Leo’s call, issued during his apostolic journey to Turkey, for an ecumenical gathering in Jerusalem in 2033 to commemorate the 2000th anniversary of the Redemption.

“The Successor of Peter addressed this humble and courageous invitation to all, inviting Christians to go beyond Nicaea and return to the origins of the faith, to the place where everything began,” Tornielli wrote in an editorial. “The invitation to Jerusalem in 2033 is thus an invitation to meet again humbly, as brothers united in service to one another, so as to repeat together the words of the Fisherman of Galilee: ‘You are the Christ, the Son of the living God!’”

