Catholic World News

Video released for December papal prayer intention

December 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on The Pope Video

CWN Editor's Note: In a video associated with the December papal prayer intention (for Christians in areas of conflict), Pope Leo prayed for “Christians living amidst wars and violence.”

“Holy Spirit, source of hope in the darkest times, sustain the faith of those who suffer and strengthen their hope,” the Pope concluded. “Do not let us fall into indifference, and make us builders of unity, like Jesus. Amen.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue2 December
Advent

Tuesday of the First Week of Advent

Image for Tuesday of the First Week of Advent

Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Bibiana (died c. 361) who was martyred at Rome under Julian the Apostate around the year 361. The Church also commemorates St. Silverius (480-537), who was pope for a very short time in 546-7 A.D. But his brief pontificate made him a…

Learn more about this day.

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: