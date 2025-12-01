Catholic World News

Prayer for peace is main theme of Pope’s 2nd day in Lebanon

December 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On December 2, the 2nd day of his visit to Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV prayed at the tomb of St. Charbel, spoke to bishops and clergy, presided at an ecumenical meeting at Martyrs’ Square in Beirut, and spoke to young people at the headquarters of the Maronite patriarchate.

Pope Leo became the first Pontiff to visit the tomb of St. Charbel Maklouf, a Maronite monk who is credited with numerous miracles, and whose tomb is visited by thousands of pilgrims each year.

In his meeting with Lebanese bishops, religious, and pastoral workers, the Pope stressed the theme of peacemaking, which has been his main message to the people of Lebanon. “There are personal and collective wounds that take many years, sometimes entire generations, to heal,” he said. But he urged the clerics to recognize the power of prayer, “the invisible bridge which unites hearts.”

At the ecumenical meeting in Beirut the Pope returned to that theme, reflecting on the difficulties that Lebanon has endured, and saying: “In the midst of these struggles, a sense of hopefulness and encouragement can be found when we focus on what unites us: our common humanity and our belief in a God of love and mercy.”

