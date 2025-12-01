Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman highlights ‘strength of littleness’

December 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican spokesman has written an editorial highlighting “the strength of littleness,” a concept emphasized by Pope Leo XIV during his November 28 prayer meeting in Istanbul’s cathedral with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated men and women, and pastoral workers.

“When we look with God’s eyes, we discover that he has chosen the way of littleness, descending into our midst,” Pope Leo had said. “This is the way of the Lord, to which we are all called to bear witness ... This logic of littleness is the Church’s true strength.”

Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, commented: “This is the total reversal of all human logic, which can also infiltrate the Church when business-like logic prevails, when mission is reduced to marketing strategies, when the one proclaiming the Gospel puts themselves at the center as the protagonist rather than disappearing into the background so that the light of Christ can shine.”

