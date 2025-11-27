Catholic World News

CWN closed for Thanksgiving Day

November 27, 2025

The offices of Catholic World News are closed on Thursday, November 27, so that our staff may celebrate Thanksgiving Day.

Some coverage will resume on Friday, November 28; full coverage will resume on Monday, December 1.

