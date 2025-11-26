Catholic World News

Hope gives purpose to life, Pope tells audience

November 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on November 26, Pope Leo XIV warned that “there is a widespread sickness in the world: the lack of confidence in life.”

Continuing his series of talks on hope, the Pope said: “To hope in life means to have a foretaste of the goal.” He continued:

Hope acts as the deep-seated drive that keeps us walking in difficulty, that prevents us from giving up in the fatigue of the journey, that makes us certain that the pilgrimage of existence will lead us home.

Hope also encourages believers to share their lives with others, the Pope said, adding that this sharing reaches a “marvellous crescendo” in marital love.

