Vatican publishes new regulations for the Roman Curia

November 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has published two new documents on the Roman Curia. The documents, currently available only in Italian and signed by Pope Leo, are entitled “General Regulations of the Roman Curia” and “Regulations for the Staff of the Roman Curia.”

The new regulations:

Downgrade the use of Latin as the language of the Curia. The former regulations stated that curial acts should be drafted “as a rule in Latin”; the new regulations state that “Curial Institutions shall draft their acts as a rule in Latin or in another language .”

.” Require offices of the Roman Curia to “examine and, if necessary, adjudicate on matters that the faithful, exercising their right, directly refer to the Holy See”—ensuring that the laity receive responses to pleas.

Mandate a six-day work week, with regular hours, and puts tighter controls on absences due to illness.

Stipulate that religious superiors and diocesan bishops must be consulted on matters involving their communities.

The Italian blog Silere Non Possum has published an English-language summary of the new regulations, which replace those issued by St. John Paul II in 1999.

