Official prayer of 2027 World Youth Day released
November 26, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life has released the official prayer of the 2027 World Youth Day, which will be held in Seoul, South Korea.
The prayer includes a petition to “kindle the flame of the Korean martyrs’ faith in our hearts, making us into disciples who live out the gospel of peace, love, and truth.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
