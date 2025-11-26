Catholic World News

Official prayer of 2027 World Youth Day released

November 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life has released the official prayer of the 2027 World Youth Day, which will be held in Seoul, South Korea.

The prayer includes a petition to “kindle the flame of the Korean martyrs’ faith in our hearts, making us into disciples who live out the gospel of peace, love, and truth.”

