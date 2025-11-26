Catholic World News

Papal spiritual advice to American youth

November 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a digital meeting with participants in the National Catholic Youth Conference (video), Pope Leo advised young people to build a “real relationship” with Jesus.

“That is why daily moments of silence are so important, whether through adoration, reading Scripture, talking to him, looking for those little spaces of time where we can be with him little by little, we learn to hear his voice, to feel his presence, both within and through the people that he sends to us,” the Pope said.

The Pope also said that technology, while helpful, should not take the place of human relationships, and that “the Church doesn’t belong to any political party. Rather, she helps form your conscience.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

