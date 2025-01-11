Catholic World News

Pope, at jubilee audience, pays tribute to Dorothy Day

November 26, 2025

In the ninth special jubilee audience of 2025, Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to the Servant of God Dorothy Day (1897-1980).

The theme of the series of jubilee audiences is hope. In “Sperare è prendere posizione. Dorothy Day“ [To hope is to take a stand. Dorothy Day, video], Pope Leo said that “the peace that Jesus brings is like a fire and asks a lot of us. He asks us, above all, to take a stand.”

Dorothy Day, the Pope continued, “had fire inside. Dorothy Day took a stand.”

“She saw that the development model of her country did not create the same opportunities for everyone, she understood that the dream for too many was a nightmare, that as a Christian she had to get involved with workers, with migrants, with those discarded by an economy that kills,” he continued. “She wrote and served: it is important to unite mind, heart and hands. This is taking a stand.”

Audiences in series:

"https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/audiences/2025/documents/20251122-udienza-giubilare.html">summary.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!