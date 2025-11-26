Catholic World News

Ukrainians released from captivity meet with Pontiff

November 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met recently for 30 minutes with Ukrainian civilians who were taken to Russia and then released from captivity.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who was recent at the meeting, said that “Pope Leo is a true moral force for peace and justice and a champion for children around the world. It was an honor to meet him as part of our mission to bring home the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and chart a path towards peace and healing for Ukraine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

