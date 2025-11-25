Catholic World News

9 cardinals, 36 bishops took part in UN Climate Change Conference

November 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic nuncio to Brazil said in an interview that nine cardinals and 36 bishops took part in COP30, the recent UN Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil.

Interviewed by Vatican News on the conference’s final day, Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro, the deputy head of the Holy See’s delegation, warned of “controversial language and concepts” in the conference’s Gender Action Plan. “We can think, for example, of the inclusion in the text of sexual and reproductive rights, which include abortion—something the Holy See cannot in any way accept.”

