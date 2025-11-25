Catholic World News

East Timor’s president meets with Pontiff

November 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received President José Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste (East Timor) in a recent audience. Ramos-Horta was a recipient of the 1996 Nobel Peace Prize.

Following the audience, Ramos-Horta met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. The parties, according to a Vatican statement, discussed Church-state relations and the domestic and regional situation.

Timor-Leste (map), a Southeast Asian nation of 1.5 million, is 88% Christian (84% Catholic), 7% ethnic religionist, and 4% Muslim.

