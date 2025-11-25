Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat deplores violence against women

November 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano, the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Organization of American States, denounced “multiple forms of degradation and violence” against women, “including in digital spaces.”

“The Holy See reiterates that any type of violence perpetrated against women is contrary to the sublimity of human nature and constitutes a grave violation of their dignity and an unacceptable attack on human rights,” Msgr. Serrano said in an address to the organization’s permanent council.

The diplomat added that the Holy See emphasizes “the indispensable role of the family in building relationships based on respect for the dignity of every human being, on brotherhood, and on the recognition of the unique and irreplaceable value of every person, man and woman, as a creation of the Creator.”

