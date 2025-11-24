Catholic World News

Vatican document on polygamy due Tuesday

November 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) will release a document on polygamy on Tuesday, November 25.

The document, entitled Una Caro: In Praise of Monogamy, is described as a “doctrinal Note on the value of marriage as an exclusive union and mutual belonging.” Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the DDF, will chair a press conference introducing the document.

