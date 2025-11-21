Catholic World News

Archbishop Coakley sees listening, cooperation as heart of synodality

November 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, the new president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, was asked to explain synodality during an interview with Vatican News.

“The simplest path was one, I think, that Pope Francis perhaps laid out when he said it is walking together,” he said. “So that’s learning to listen, being willing to engage in dialogue, and learning to cooperate with one another. That sounds almost too simple, but I think that’s the heart of what synodality means.”

Archbishop Coakley also discussed immigration. “Our goal,” he said, “is to accompany our migrant brothers and sisters, but also to work to enact just laws governing immigration and to ensure that those who need to be in the country are able to remain with their families.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!