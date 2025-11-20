Catholic World News

Pope Leo: In health-care management, defend the dignity of every person

November 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking in Spanish, Pope Leo XIV called upon participants in a seminar on the ethics of health management to “defend actively the unequivocal dignity of every human being, in all stages and facets of their existence.”

Pope Leo warned against “a perverse manipulation that will classify [persons] according to the treatments they need and their cost, the nature of their illnesses, transforming them into objects, data, statistics.” Instead, he called for a twofold vision: first, consideration of the common good, rather than immediate profit; second, “the human relationship,” “the recognition [of] the real person, in his or her fragility and dignity.”

