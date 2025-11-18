Catholic World News

Pope underlines climate urgency in message to COP30

November 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to Catholic prelates participating in this weeks COP30 climate-change conference in Brazil, Pope Leo XIV said that current efforts to safeguard the earth are “not enough.”

The Pope praised the activists involved in the COP30 conference. “You have chosen hope and action over despair,” he said. But he went on to say that more is needed, “not only in words and aspirations but in concrete actions.”

“Creation is crying out in floods, droughts, storms and relentless heat,” the Pope said, claiming that “one in three people live in great vulnerability because of these climate changes.”

