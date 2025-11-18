Catholic World News

USCCB encourages ‘Cabrini Pledge’

November 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a Cabrini Pledge card, named after St. Frances Xavier Cabrini (1850-1917), an Italian immigrant who became the United States’ first canonized saint.

The Cabrini Pledge entails seven commitments, including “to affirm, in word and deed, the inherent dignity of every person, regardless of immigration status or country of origin, seeing each as a child of God before all else,” and “to encourage civic dialogue that places the human person and the sanctity of families at the center of policymaking, especially toward the end of meaningful immigration reform.”

