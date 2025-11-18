Catholic World News

Emotional Philippine bishop decries corruption’s toll on poor

November 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching at a national shrine on November 16, a Philippine bishop decried corruption and linked it to the suffering that followed recent flooding.

“I hope those people who victimized the poor can listen to their cries and to the cries of the environment,” said an emotional Bishop Raul Dael of Tandag, as he deplored (in the words of the Philippine bishops’ news agency) “negligence, environmental abuse, and corruption that diverts resources away from communities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

