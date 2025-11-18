Catholic World News

Pope gives indigenous artifacts to Canadian bishops

November 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has given 62 indigenous artifacts to the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB), the Holy See and the CCCB announced in a joint statement. The bishops, in turn, will give the artifacts to national indigenous organizations.

The artifacts “are part of the patrimony received on the occasion of the Vatican Missionary Exhibition of 1925, encouraged by Pope Pius XI during the Holy Year, to bear witness to the faith and cultural richness of peoples,” according to the statement.

