Catholic World News

Brazilian traditionalist bishop meets with Pope in private audience

November 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met in a private audience on November 15 with Bishop Fernando Areas Rifan, whose work in Brazil is dedicated to the Traditional Latin Mass.

The Apostolic Administration of St. John Vianney, which Bishop Rifan heads, was created in 2002 to bring peace to the Diocese of Campos, providing an alternative structure for the many Catholics devoted to the ancient liturgy.

“We asked him to continue supporting us,” Bishop Rifan said after his meeting with the Pontiff. “He was very pleased.”

Pope Leo faces a decision about the leadership of the traditionalist community in Campos, since Bishop Rifan, who celebrated his 75th birthday in October, is due for retirement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!