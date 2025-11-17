Catholic World News

USCCB publishes new edition of Ethical and Religious Directives for health care

November 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholics has published the seventh edition of its Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services.

The publication follows a vote by the US bishops, at their November meeting, to bar gender-altering treatment at Catholic hospitals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

