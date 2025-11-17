Catholic World News

France recalls victims of Islamist terrorist attacks; Notre-Dame’s bells toll

November 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: French officials recalled the 10th anniversary of Islamist terrorist attacks in Paris that left over 100 dead.

Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris said that the bells of Notre-Dame Cathedral and other churches rang for five minutes to invite Parisians to unite in prayer.

