Make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land, Catholic leaders urge

November 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Christian Media Center (Jerusalem)

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Custos of the Holy Land encouraged Christians from around the world to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

“I know what the first objection is: ‘It’s dangerous, there’s war,’” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch. “Well, the war is over. We are not yet in peace, but the war is over, and pilgrimage is absolutely safe.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

