Catholic World News

‘Hero of the confessional’ beatified in Bari

November 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Father Carmelo De Palma (1876-1961), a diocesan priest known as the “hero of the confessional,” was beatified in Bari, Italy, on November 15.

“In the many and varied duties of his priestly life, he always aimed to sanctify himself and others, practicing a constant asceticism of conformity to Christ, who for him was truly the way, the truth, and the life,” wrote Father Romano Gambalunga, the postulator of his cause.

Blessed Carmelo De Palma “was a diocesan priest who died in 1961 after a life generously spent in the ministry of Confession and spiritual accompaniment,” Pope Leo said the day after his beatification. “May his witness inspire priests to give themselves unreservedly to the service of God’s holy people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!