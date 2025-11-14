Catholic World News

Papal message: Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum is relevant today

November 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to participants in the 31st Argentine Industrial Conference, Pope Leo XIV paid recalled the 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum, in which Pope Leo XIII “denounced the unjust conditions of many workers” and emphasized “the right to a just wage, to form associations, and to live with dignity.”

“These teachings, born in a time of profound industrial transformations, continue to have surprising relevance in the globalized world we inhabit, where the dignity of the worker often continues to be violated,” Pope Leo XIV continued.

The Pope upheld the example of Ven. Enrique Shaw (1921-1962), an Argentine businessman who “demonstrated that Social Doctrine is not an abstract theory or an unrealizable utopia, but a path that is possible and transforms the lives of people and institutions by placing Christ at the center of all human activity.”

