Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat stresses value of UN peacekeeping operations

November 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN committee meeting on UN peacekeeping operations, a Vatican diplomat said that “at a time of heightened geopolitical tension and attempts to undermine multilateralism, peacekeeping serves as a reminder that the pursuit of peace is a shared responsibility.”

“Despite facing challenges, its positive impact on stabilizing fragile settings, protecting civilians and facilitating political transitions is undeniable and merits renewed support,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations.

Archbishop Caccia added:

My Delegation emphasizes the urgent need to ensure that peacekeeping mandates are clear, realistic and adequately supported. It is essential to adapt mission structures, strengthen the capacity of peace operations to protect civilians, and ensure that peacekeeping is more deeply integrated into comprehensive political, humanitarian, and development strategies ... My Delegation pays heartfelt tribute to all peacekeepers, especially those who have lost their lives in serving peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!