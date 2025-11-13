Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader praises heroic resistance, credits St. Michael

November 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his weekly address, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church praised members of the Ukrainian armed forces for their heroism as Russian forces launched a massive attack on Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

“It was there that the Russians amassed 170,000 of their troops—almost as many as invaded Ukraine at the start of the full-scale war,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk.

“We rediscover the presence of countless incorporeal heavenly powers, whom we call angels,” he added, as he referred to a feast day, the Synaxis of Archangel Michael and All Heavenly Powers. “Kyiv experiences this holiday in a special way, because it is dedicated to Archangel Michael, the patron and protector of our capital since the days of the princes.”

