Vatican newspaper highlights ‘cry of indigenous peoples’ at UN climate change conference

November 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Il grido dei popoli indigeni” [The cry of the indigenous peoples], Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page article in its November 12 edition to a protest at COP30, the UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil.

“Carrying signs reading ‘Our land is not for sale’ and ‘We cannot eat money,’ dozens of protesters, mostly from indigenous Amazonian communities, stormed the venue of the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), currently underway in Belém, Brazil, on Tuesday afternoon,” Francesco Ricupero reported. “The protesters were calling for concrete climate action and greater forest protection.”

