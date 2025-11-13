Catholic World News

Italian bishops publish introduction to Islam for use in schools

November 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Conferenza Episcopale Italiana

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian Episcopal Conference, in conjunction with the Pontifical Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies, has published 11 chapters on Islam for use in schools.

The publication of the text follows the recent publication of An Introduction to Judaism in 16 Chapters, jointly published by the Italian Episcopal Conference and the Union of Italian Jewish Communities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!