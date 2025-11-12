Catholic World News

Vatican denies supernatural source of reported French apparitions

November 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has concluded that reported apparitions of Jesus in the town of Dozulé, France, in the 1970s were “not supernatural in origin.” The decision confirms a judgment made by the local bishop years ago.

A local woman, Madeleine Aumont, had claimed that Jesus gave instructions for the construction of an enormous cross, through which people could receive forgiveness of their sins. In 1983, Bishop Jean-Marie-Clément Badré of Bayeux-Lisieux discouraged fundraising for the project, saying that “in no case can the construction of a monumental cross undertaken in Dozulé (...) be an authentic sign of the manifestation of the Spirit of God.” The cross was never built.

