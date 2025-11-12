Catholic World News

New Orleans parishes to join in bankruptcy

November 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: More 100 parishes and charitable agencies in the New Orleans archdiocese will file for bankruptcy protection, as part of the overall plan to resolve the bankruptcy of the archdiocese.

The archdiocese is nearing a settlement that will allow its emergence from bankruptcy. The bankruptcy filings of individual parishes and agencies will ensure that those entities, too, are shielded from future suits brought by abuse victims. The parishes and agencies are then expected to emerge from bankruptcy along with the archdiocese.

