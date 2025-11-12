Catholic World News

US bishops to consecrate nation to Sacred Heart

November 12, 2025

USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: At their general assembly meeting this week, the members of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops voted to consecrate the United States to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The formal consecration will be made in June 2026, as a part of celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the nation.

