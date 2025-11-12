Catholic World News

Fraternity is essential to Christianity, Pope tells audience

November 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV emphasized the theme of universal fraternity in his remarks at his public audience on November 12.

Christ’s Sacrifice “encourages us to invest in goodness,” the Pope said. The Christian is inspired to recognize all men as brothers. Without that sense of fraternity, Pope Leo said, “The ‘other’ is reduced to someone from whom we can take, without ever being truly willing to give, to offer ourselves.”

The sense of fraternity, the Pope continued, is “an essential feature of Christianity.” He recalled that St. Francis of Assisi addressed everyone as “Omnes Fratres,” and Pope Francis set the example, with his encyclical Fratelli Tutti.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!