‘Jesus calls you to be witnesses of communion,’ Pope tells Slovak youth

November 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to youth gathered outside the cathedral in Košice, Slovakia, Pope Leo XIV said, “Jesus calls you to be witnesses of communion, builders of bridges and sowers of trust in a world often marked by division and suspicion.”

“Do not be afraid, then, to show that you are Christians, to live the Gospel with enthusiasm, and to share the joy that springs from encountering the Lord,” Pope Leo continued. “Bring the light of Christ into your families, schools, universities, workplaces and communities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

