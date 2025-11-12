Catholic World News

South African president, Pontiff discuss poverty

November 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following a recent papal audience, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa said that he was deeply moved by the Pontiff’s empathy for the poor and that he had invited the Pontiff to visit South Africa.

The nation of 60.4 million is 81% Christian (7% Catholic), 7% ethnic religionist, and 2% Hindu.

