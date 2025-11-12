Catholic World News

Papal praise for missionary cooperation between Europe, Africa

November 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received members of the Fondation Internationale Religions et Sociétés and praised them for their commitment to support education in Africa.

“I encourage your engagement, which is not limited to Catholic education, but which extends equally to missionary cooperation between North and South,” Pope Leo said, as he praised the foundation for its “decision to create an International Center for Missiology and North-South Pastoral Care. It is my hope that this institution will come into being.”

