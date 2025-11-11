Catholic World News

Tanzanian prelate decried post-election violence

November 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Rwa’ichi of Dar es Salaam condemned the violence that broke out after general elections in Tanzania.

At a November 9 Mass, celebrated for the victims of the violence—which has claimed hundreds of lives—the archbishop said that the bloodshed “does not reflect the true face of Tanzania even a little bit. It has no explanation. It is an abomination before God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!